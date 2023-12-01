16.6 C
Accommodation vacant in town

Pantheon Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Come and experience the perfect mix of historical charm and style in our beautiful and bright 4-bedroom (2 of which are in a loft) and 2-bathroom flat, just a stone's throw from the Pantheon and Piazza Navona.

The Space
A bright and spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom flat located on the main floor of a beautiful historic building in the heart of Rome. The flat has been renovated, giving it a timeless elegance while retaining its historical charm with its 5.6 metre high oak-beamed ceilings and original floors. The flat has a master bedroom with a double bed, a children's bedroom with two single beds (one shorter), a loft bedroom with a double bed, another loft bedroom with a double sofa bed, two bathrooms with showers, a dining room, a spacious living room and a fully equipped kitchen. Overlooking an inner courtyard with a view of the Terme di Nerone (Baths of Nero), the flat is equipped with all the comforts and conveniences necessary for a family environment.


After a day spent exploring the enchanting city, return to this inviting space. Whether you choose to relax in the living room, enjoy a good meal in the well-appointed kitchen or retire to the cosy bedrooms, every moment is imbued with a sense of Roman charm.

AirBnb link here

