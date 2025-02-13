Located in beautiful Piazza Armellini, just steps from Metro B Bologna, available since now this beautiful, luminous 1 bedroom apartment with a queen size bed, living room with a sofa bed, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom. €2600 monthly with final cleanning fee. minimun 6 to 12 months.
General Info
View on Map
Comfy and Bright Apartment
Piazza Mariano Armellini, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
