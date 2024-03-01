OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!
Fully renovated 2br apartment in Ostia Lido Centro Storico.
Close to shops, restaurants, and beach. 10-min drive to Fiumicino Airport, 30-min to Rome.
Features open-plan kitchen/dining, 2 bedrooms (one with beach view balcony), bathroom with shower, and laundry. Pet-friendly.
Email: levangelista@hotmail.com for further information.
Via Rutilio Namaziano, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
