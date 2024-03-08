13.9 C
Classifieds Poetry

Happy Saint Patrick's Day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

It's Saint Patrick's Day

In sunny Rome today and

Everyone is waving Irish flags today

And we'll have some fun 

singing songs along the way

 

With green shamrocks 

And a colourful rainbow 

In the clear blue sky  

And the shiny pots of gold 

Are in sight and it's a beautiful day 

And we will sing and dance

All through the streets on 

Saint Patrick's day 

 

From Naples to Venice to

Milan and on to sunny lake como

 

And classical Irish

Music fills the air

And all the little leprechauns 

Are dancing and jumping 

So high in the air and the little children

Are having so much fun 

 

And we all love Saint Patrick's Day and

I'm playing the fiddle on

This special Irish holiday and

The people and children 

Are matching through the

Streets celebrating Saint Patrick's Day

 

And the little children

Are running up and down

And chanting Saint Patrick 

Saint Patrick

 

And we will drink guinness

And whiskey 

All through the night

 

So may the love and luck

Of the Irish be 

With all the Italians today 

On this very

special and loving

And peaceful happy 

Saint Patrick's Day.

 

David P Carroll.

