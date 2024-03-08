It's Saint Patrick's Day

In sunny Rome today and

Everyone is waving Irish flags today

And we'll have some fun

singing songs along the way

With green shamrocks

And a colourful rainbow

In the clear blue sky

And the shiny pots of gold

Are in sight and it's a beautiful day

And we will sing and dance

All through the streets on

Saint Patrick's day

From Naples to Venice to

Milan and on to sunny lake como

And classical Irish

Music fills the air

And all the little leprechauns

Are dancing and jumping

So high in the air and the little children

Are having so much fun

And we all love Saint Patrick's Day and

I'm playing the fiddle on

This special Irish holiday and

The people and children

Are matching through the

Streets celebrating Saint Patrick's Day

And the little children

Are running up and down

And chanting Saint Patrick

Saint Patrick

And we will drink guinness

And whiskey

All through the night

So may the love and luck

Of the Irish be

With all the Italians today

On this very

special and loving

And peaceful happy

Saint Patrick's Day.

David P Carroll.