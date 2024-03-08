It's Saint Patrick's Day
In sunny Rome today and
Everyone is waving Irish flags today
And we'll have some fun
singing songs along the way
With green shamrocks
And a colourful rainbow
In the clear blue sky
And the shiny pots of gold
Are in sight and it's a beautiful day
And we will sing and dance
All through the streets on
Saint Patrick's day
From Naples to Venice to
Milan and on to sunny lake como
And classical Irish
Music fills the air
And all the little leprechauns
Are dancing and jumping
So high in the air and the little children
Are having so much fun
And we all love Saint Patrick's Day and
I'm playing the fiddle on
This special Irish holiday and
The people and children
Are matching through the
Streets celebrating Saint Patrick's Day
And the little children
Are running up and down
And chanting Saint Patrick
Saint Patrick
And we will drink guinness
And whiskey
All through the night
So may the love and luck
Of the Irish be
With all the Italians today
On this very
special and loving
And peaceful happy
Saint Patrick's Day.
David P Carroll.