VIA FILANGERI - ADJACENT MINISTRY OF THE NAVY - We have a very classic and elegant apartment for sale on the 3rd floor of a residential building from the 1940s with concierge service. The apartment is made up of a large foyer, living room, dining room, study, two bedrooms (one with bathroom), 2 bathrooms, kitchen with balcony, maid's room with bathroom. Excellent finishes, fine parquet. Independent heating. Large cellar. Possibility of a parking space in the condominium courtyard. Asking price €1,050,000. Condominium expenses approx. €90 per month. For further information BONNIE 3474009753 - AGENCY COMMISSION APPLIED SEPARATELY.
Classic and elegant apartment for sale near Piazzale Flaminio
Via Gaetano Filangieri, Roma RM, Italia
