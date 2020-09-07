Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon

In one of the most important districts of the historic center, a few steps from the Pantheon, in a period building without a lift, we offer the sale of an apartment in a good state of maintenance, stacked as A / 10, with the possibility of evaluating the restoration of the residential use, consisting of: large entrance / reception, two large meeting rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bedroom, two bathrooms.

The property features original wooden ceilings with exposed beams and terracotta floors. Autonomous heating. There is a stairlift in the building. The property is currently rented with an annual fee of € 30,000.00 updated annually to 100% of the Istat variation and with a second expiry in June 2024

CONDOMINIUM EXPENSES: € 480.00 / quarter

Cadastral income: € 9,146.4

Price: €. 1,200,000.00