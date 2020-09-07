Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon

In one of the most important districts of the historic center, a few steps from the Pantheon, in a period building without a lift, we offer the sale of an apartment in a good state of maintenance, stacked as A / 10, with the possibility of evaluating the restoration of the residential use, consisting of: large entrance / reception, two large meeting rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bedroom, two bathrooms.

The property features original wooden ceilings with exposed beams and terracotta floors. Autonomous heating. There is a stairlift in the building. The property is currently rented with an annual fee of € 30,000.00 updated annually to 100% of the Istat variation and with a second expiry in June 2024

CONDOMINIUM EXPENSES: € 480.00 / quarter

Cadastral income: € 9,146.4

Price: €. 1,200,000.00

General Info

Price info 1.200.000
Address Piazza della Maddalena, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@ciolierismondo.it
Image Gallery
1 of 20
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 1
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 1
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 2
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 2
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 3
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 3
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 4
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 4
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 5
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 5
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 6
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 6
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 7
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 7
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 8
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 8
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 9
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 9
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 10
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 10
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 11
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 11
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 12
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 12
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 13
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 13
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 14
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 14
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 15
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 15
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 16
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 16
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 17
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 17
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 18
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 18
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 19
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 19
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 20
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 20
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 1
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 2
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 3
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 4
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 5
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 6
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 7
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 8
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 9
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 10
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 11
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 12
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 13
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 14
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 15
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 16
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 17
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 18
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 19
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon - image 20

View on Map

Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon

Piazza della Maddalena, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71819
Previous article Professional translator: Italian / French > English

RELATED ARTICLES

Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome
Property for sale in town

Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome

Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome
Property for sale in town

Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome

Apartment with garden in Cassia area
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden in Cassia area

Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm
Property for sale in town

Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace
Property for sale in town

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace

Renovated apartment for sale in Via dei Pioppi
Property for sale in town

Renovated apartment for sale in Via dei Pioppi

ROME EUR PRIVATE SELLS APARTMENT
Property for sale in town

ROME EUR PRIVATE SELLS APARTMENT

Vatican Museum bright apartament 136 mq
Property for sale in town

Vatican Museum bright apartament 136 mq

Esquilino apartment Piazza Fanti
Property for sale in town

Esquilino apartment Piazza Fanti

FLAMINIO PANORAMIC FULLY RENOVATED APART.
Property for sale in town

FLAMINIO PANORAMIC FULLY RENOVATED APART.

Piazza del POPOLO
Property for sale in town

Piazza del POPOLO

Apartment with garden near AOSR and Marymount
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden near AOSR and Marymount

VIA LEOPARDI CLOSE VIA MERULANA
Property for sale in town

VIA LEOPARDI CLOSE VIA MERULANA

Office in Fiumicino - Fantastic investment already producing monthly rental income
Property for sale in town

Office in Fiumicino - Fantastic investment already producing monthly rental income

Private Sale
Property for sale in town

Private Sale