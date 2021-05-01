NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment

Second floor, quiet, condominium gardens, immediately available, 140 sq, entrance hall, two large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, spacious bathroom, double living-room, walk-in closet, balcony. ultrawide band internet, elevator and concierge. Historical floors, 330 cm ceilings, independent heating, armored shutters, mezzanine and storage room. Elegant setting, close to the best schools and 10-minute walk from metro B (S. Agnese stop), near supermarket. NO AGENCIES in the evening hours. +39.3476811562

General Info

Price info € 635.000
Address Via Nemorense, 1, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Email address gcherubini@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 17
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 1
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 1
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 2
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 2
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 3
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 3
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 4
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 4
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 5
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 5
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 6
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 6
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 7
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 7
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 8
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 8
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 9
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 9
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 10
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 10
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 11
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 11
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 12
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 12
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 13
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 13
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 14
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 14
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 15
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 15
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 16
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 16
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 17
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 17
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 1
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 2
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 3
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 4
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 5
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 6
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 7
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 8
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 9
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 10
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 11
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 12
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 13
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 14
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 15
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 16
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment - image 17

View on Map

NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment

Via Nemorense, 1, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74537
Previous article To rent near Piazza Farnese
Next article English bilingual Babysitter/driver

RELATED ARTICLES

Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon
Property for sale in town

Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon

Apartment with garden in Cassia area
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden in Cassia area

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace
Property for sale in town

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace

Renovated apartment for sale in Via dei Pioppi
Property for sale in town

Renovated apartment for sale in Via dei Pioppi

ROME EUR PRIVATE SELLS APARTMENT
Property for sale in town

ROME EUR PRIVATE SELLS APARTMENT

Vatican Museum bright apartament 136 mq
Property for sale in town

Vatican Museum bright apartament 136 mq

Esquilino apartment Piazza Fanti
Property for sale in town

Esquilino apartment Piazza Fanti

FLAMINIO PANORAMIC FULLY RENOVATED APART.
Property for sale in town

FLAMINIO PANORAMIC FULLY RENOVATED APART.

Piazza del POPOLO
Property for sale in town

Piazza del POPOLO

Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome
Property for sale in town

Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome

Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome
Property for sale in town

Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome

Apartment with garden near AOSR and Marymount
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden near AOSR and Marymount

Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm
Property for sale in town

Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm

VIA LEOPARDI CLOSE VIA MERULANA
Property for sale in town

VIA LEOPARDI CLOSE VIA MERULANA

Office in Fiumicino - Fantastic investment already producing monthly rental income
Property for sale in town

Office in Fiumicino - Fantastic investment already producing monthly rental income