NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment

Second floor, quiet, condominium gardens, immediately available, 140 sq, entrance hall, two large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, spacious bathroom, double living-room, walk-in closet, balcony. ultrawide band internet, elevator and concierge. Historical floors, 330 cm ceilings, independent heating, armored shutters, mezzanine and storage room. Elegant setting, close to the best schools and 10-minute walk from metro B (S. Agnese stop), near supermarket. NO AGENCIES in the evening hours. +39.3476811562