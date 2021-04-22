BEGINNER Italian language course

BEGINNER Italian language course (Monday to Friday – 4 hours lessons per day) starting on May 3rd, every Monday for other levels, ONLY 130 Euro per week / INDIVIDUAL classes from 25 Euro per hour / AFTERNOON group courses on request! Friendly and high qualified teachers. Monti district.

www.ciao-italia.it / info@ciao-italia.it -  Tel/Whatsapp +393202957595 – CIAO ITALIA SCHOOL via delle Frasche 5 (via Nazionale)
