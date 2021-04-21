Excellent Condition - Ikea Bed, Dining Set, Couch, Desk, Coffee Table

All items less than 2 years old.

See furniture slideshow at this link.

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1JruxzeOvKU7OiZNWewbNgRq_13z0ynEfCgNQKgYG-eM/edit?usp=sharing

Please contact me with your item(s) of interest.

General Info

Price info Good prices! Please see slideshow.
Address Via Santa Giovanna Elisabetta, 58, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address forgie44@gmail.com

View on Map

Excellent Condition - Ikea Bed, Dining Set, Couch, Desk, Coffee Table

Via Santa Giovanna Elisabetta, 58, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
