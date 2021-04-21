Excellent Condition - Ikea Bed, Dining Set, Couch, Desk, Coffee Table
All items less than 2 years old.
See furniture slideshow at this link.
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1JruxzeOvKU7OiZNWewbNgRq_13z0ynEfCgNQKgYG-eM/edit?usp=sharing
Please contact me with your item(s) of interest.
General Info
Price info Good prices! Please see slideshow.
Address Via Santa Giovanna Elisabetta, 58, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address forgie44@gmail.com
View on Map
Beautiful ottoman antique. Mustard colored fabric. Wooden carved legs. Very well preserved. Sturdy and functional.