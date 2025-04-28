18.4 C
Marymount - International School Rome
Classifieds Household sales

• DELONGHI 5KW PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

 Inverter technology

 Water to air technology

 Dehumidifier mode

 Sleep mode

 24 Hour timer

 Turbo fan

 Auto fan

 10 Litres water tank capacity

 Noise level 55dB

 1.1m Hose length

 Washable filters

400 mm depth

500 mm width

900 mm height

Cooling capacity 5000 kw 9800 Btu/h

This air conditioner to be vented through the window.

Remote control included.

Almost like new, used very little in 2nd home.

Price €280 (original price €950)

For info call 392 8357987, also WhatsApp.

Email: linda_mitchell@fastwebnet.it

General Info

Price info Euro280
