DELONGHI 5KW PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER

Inverter technology
Water to air technology
Dehumidifier mode
Sleep mode
24 Hour timer
Turbo fan
Auto fan
10 Litres water tank capacity
Noise level 55dB
1.1m Hose length
Washable filters
400 mm depth
500 mm width
900 mm height
Cooling capacity 5000 kw 9800 Btu/h
This air conditioner to be vented through the window.
Remote control included.
Almost like new, used very little in 2nd home.
Price €280 (original price €950)
For info call 392 8357987, also WhatsApp.
Email: linda_mitchell@fastwebnet.it
General Info
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Mattress and mattress cover washable 200x140 cm
Equestrian jacket woman's size 42