Ottoman (seat/foot rest)

Beautiful ottoman antique.
Mustard colored fabric. Wooden carved legs.
Very well preserved. Sturdy and functional.
Beautiful ottoman antique.
Mustard colored fabric. Wooden carved legs.
Very well preserved. Sturdy and functional.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten or teacher for kids
English Teachers needed for fun Summer Camps in June and July
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA
Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere
member of the Wanted World Wide Ltd network