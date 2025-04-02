14.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 02 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AuR 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. 2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO
Classifieds Transport Household sales Property for sale in town

2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Great for road trips but also fits in Roman parking spots! Italian plates (easy to switch to diplomatic), comfortably seats 5 with large trunk, 2nd owner, all maintenance records, 2.0L diesel, cruise control, parking sensors, available now through May 1 +39 337 153 8704

General Info

Price info €16k OBO
Email address andrewagloomis@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 8
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 1
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 1
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 2
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 2
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 3
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 3
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 4
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 4
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 5
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 5
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 6
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 6
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 7
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 7
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 8
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 8
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 1
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 2
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 3
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 4
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 5
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 6
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 7
2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO - image 8
Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
RCI 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport Household sales

RadWagon4 Cargo Bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Diplomatic Mercedes-Benz 2016, Black Milage 180,879Km, non functional, for sale to Highest Bidder

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport Household sales Property for sale in town

2011 SKODA (VW) YETI ADVENTURE 4X4 2.0 TDI - DIPLOMATIC PLATES

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport Household sales

Jaguar x-type

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

IQ TOYOTA car for sale

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Reliable and affordable scooter for sale

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

2003 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works (R53)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Woman's bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -