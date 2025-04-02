2018 BMW X1 xDrive18d automatic, all wheel drive, 150k km, €16k OBO
Great for road trips but also fits in Roman parking spots! Italian plates (easy to switch to diplomatic), comfortably seats 5 with large trunk, 2nd owner, all maintenance records, 2.0L diesel, cruise control, parking sensors, available now through May 1 +39 337 153 8704
