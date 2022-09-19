Native English Teacher Offering Lessons for Kids
Hello!
I am a native English Teacher from the USA. I have lots of experience teaching kids and am offering English lessons. I am currently in Rome teaching kids for a little while so the lessons can be done in person. When I leave, lessons can be done online. Feel free to contact me anytime.
