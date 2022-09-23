American University in Rome is seeking

Adjunct Faculty: Fundraising for Cultural Heritage

The American University of Rome is looking for an instructor to teach the course “Fundraising” for the U.S. accredited MA in Cultural Heritage. The course involves 15 contact hours during the period from the end of January to mid-March 2022 and is scheduled on a Friday. The course is aimed at graduate students of Cultural Heritage who have no prior experience of fundraising and will involve supervising practical group work as well as teaching theory.

Required qualifications:

Experience in fundraising for cultural heritage work

Excellent knowledge of English

Relevant academic education, to at least MA or MBA level and preferably Ph.D. level

Desirable qualifications

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

About AUR and the M.A. Program

Since 1969, The American University of Rome has provided an American liberal arts education to students from all over the world seeking a unique and extraordinary educational experience. It is the oldest American degree-granting institution in Rome, Italy, and currently offers 10 Bachelor degrees and 3 Master degrees. All programs are taught in English.

The M.A. program in Cultural Heritage: Sustainability and Community trains graduates to face the most important challenge in the heritage industry today: its long-term viability. The Cultural Heritage program focuses on the community, not on state structures or institutional responses to heritage. AUR’s program aims to train students in skills that lead to roles in the heritage sector working with communities, NGOs, and other organizations to ensure the restoration and protection of sites of cultural importance.

How to apply:

Please send your motivation letter and CV in English to applications@aur.edu, quoting ref: HR1/2022 Adjunct Faculty for the Master in Cultural Heritage.

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.