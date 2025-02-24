13.7 C
English Jobs available in Rome

Learning Support Teacher (Primary) – Ambrit International School

Learning Support Teacher (Primary) – Ambrit International School

We are seeking an experienced Learning Support Teacher to work with primary students in an international school setting. This role involves providing pullout and push-in instruction, scaffolding the curriculum, and collaborating with teachers to support diverse learning needs. Candidates must have experience in learning support, fluency in English, and strong skills in differentiated instruction. The position is 4-5 days per week on a month-to-month basis through June 2025. If you are passionate about fostering an inclusive learning environment, please submit a cover letter and CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

Address Ambrit International School, Via Filippo Tajani, Roma, RM, Italia

