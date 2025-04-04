Loyola Univerity Chicago, Rome Center Assistant Resident Director of Student Life

The John Felice Rome Center is seeking an Assistant Resident Director of Student Life

The Assistant Resident Director (ARD) is a full-time position reporting to the Assistant Dean of Student Life, responsible for supporting student life and co-curricular development at Loyola University Chicago's John Felice Rome Center. The ARD helps create living environments and programming that foster student and community growth, aligned with the university's Jesuit values, emphasizing holistic development—mind, body, and spirit. The position offers a salary in the upper €20,000 range per year. The Student Life staff includes an Assistant Dean, Resident Director, three ARDs, and five student Resident Assistants.

Applicants must have valid EU working documents for Italy at the time of application, as the Rome Center cannot sponsor work visas.

For a full job description and information on how to apply, write to Assistant Dean of Student Life Jack Spittle at jspittle@luc.edu

Loyola University Chicago is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer, committed to hiring individuals who align with our Jesuit Catholic mission. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For more about the university’s mission and transformative education, visit https://www.luc.edu/mission/ and https://www.luc.edu/mission/ignatianheritage/transformativeeducation/