20.3 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 04 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Loyola Univerity Chicago, Rome Center Assistant Resident Director of Student Life
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

Loyola Univerity Chicago, Rome Center Assistant Resident Director of Student Life

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The John Felice Rome Center is seeking an Assistant Resident Director of Student Life

The Assistant Resident Director (ARD) is a full-time position reporting to the Assistant Dean of Student Life, responsible for supporting student life and co-curricular development at Loyola University Chicago's John Felice Rome Center. The ARD helps create living environments and programming that foster student and community growth, aligned with the university's Jesuit values, emphasizing holistic development—mind, body, and spirit. The position offers a salary in the upper €20,000 range per year. The Student Life staff includes an Assistant Dean, Resident Director, three ARDs, and five student Resident Assistants.

Applicants must have valid EU working documents for Italy at the time of application, as the Rome Center cannot sponsor work visas.

For a full job description and information on how to apply, write to Assistant Dean of Student Life Jack Spittle at jspittle@luc.edu

Loyola University Chicago is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer, committed to hiring individuals who align with our Jesuit Catholic mission. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For more about the university’s mission and transformative education, visit https://www.luc.edu/mission/ and https://www.luc.edu/mission/ignatianheritage/transformativeeducation/

General Info

Price info €20,000.00
Address via Massimi 114A

View on Map

Loyola Univerity Chicago, Rome Center Assistant Resident Director of Student Life

via Massimi 114A

RCI 724 x 450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

Esl Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs School is seeking Admissions Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

House-Manager(Butler) and Housekeeper

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

English mothertongue teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Experienced IGCSE Maths teachers required for school courses

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Geroges is seeking Teacher of French (Maternity Cover)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs School is seeking Cover Teacher(s)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Learning Support Teacher (Primary) – Ambrit International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -