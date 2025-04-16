20.8 C
English Jobs available in Rome

B.I.G. British International School is seeking Early Years Teacher

We are seeking to expand our teaching team in this unique opportunity in our growing Early Years and Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

All candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- The right to be employed in Italy

- Teaching qualification for Early Years

- Experience teaching children aged 2 to 5

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

Start date: 1st September 2025

Address Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@bigbritishschool.it

