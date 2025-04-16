Modern Office Space for Daily Rent – Central Location Trastevere Roma

Bright and fully equipped office available for daily rent in a central and easily accessible location. Ideal for freelancers, remote workers, or small business meetings.
Fast Wi-Fi
Desks & chairs included
Heating/air conditioning
Access to kitchen & restroom
Close to public transport
Flexible booking – perfect for short-term or occasional use.
Viale Di Trastevere 209, 00153 Roma
