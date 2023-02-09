9.3 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 09 February 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Therapy Massage Studio
Classifieds Office to rent

Therapy Massage Studio

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

In very popular yoga center in the heart of Roma Eur, furnished studio for massage therapist, osteopath or healt and wellness professionals for rent 1/2 or 3 days a week

General Info

Price info depending on how many days
Address Piazzale Giulio Douhet, 29, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 4
Therapy Massage Studio - image 1
Therapy Massage Studio - image 1
Therapy Massage Studio - image 2
Therapy Massage Studio - image 2
Therapy Massage Studio - image 3
Therapy Massage Studio - image 3
Therapy Massage Studio - image 4
Therapy Massage Studio - image 4
Therapy Massage Studio - image 1
Therapy Massage Studio - image 2
Therapy Massage Studio - image 3
Therapy Massage Studio - image 4

View on Map

Therapy Massage Studio

Piazzale Giulio Douhet, 29, 00144 Roma RM, Italia

JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town Office to rent

Artist Studio Depo /C2

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Office to rent

Looking for a coworker at great coworking space in Pigneto

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Office to rent

Office space - Aventino/Piramide area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Office to rent

Office space - Aventino area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Office to rent

Prati Lepanto

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Office to rent

Office space in parioli

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Health and Fitness Office to rent

Studio Available

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Office to rent

One room for rent in beatiful office in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -