Office to rent

Elegant Office with Conference Room in Trastevere – Daily Rental

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ideal for meetings, corporate events, workshops, or a productive workday in an exclusive setting.

- Spacious conference room with projector

- Break area for relaxing pauses

- 3 bathrooms for maximum comfort

- Reserved parking space

General Info

Price info 400 per day
Address Viale di Trastevere 209
Email address study@hoschool.it
