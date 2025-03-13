Ideal for meetings, corporate events, workshops, or a productive workday in an exclusive setting.
- Spacious conference room with projector
- Break area for relaxing pauses
- 3 bathrooms for maximum comfort
- Reserved parking space
General Info
View on Map
Elegant Office with Conference Room in Trastevere – Daily Rental
Viale di Trastevere 209
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Science & Geography Middle School Teacher
English Language & Literature Teacher