St Geroges is seeking Teacher of French (Maternity Cover)
St Georgeʼs British International School is seeking an experienced Teacher of French to work in the Senior School as a maternity cover starting in September 2025. The ability to teach French at KS3, IGCSE and IB Standard and Higher levels is essential; the ability to teach another language at KS3 and KS4 is desirable.
Duties and Responsibilities
Teaching and Learning
Inspire and enthuse students, colleagues and parents
Demonstrate advanced and comprehensive subject knowledge up to and including IB Diploma Higher level
Demonstrate an awareness and interest in current affairs in the French-speaking world and Francophone culture in general
Plan and deliver lessons to all Key Stages, as required by the Head of French and Head of MFL
Keep abreast of new curriculum thinking, teaching methods and examination syllabuses and implement the National Curriculum, IGCSE and IB syllabuses as appropriate and according to the policies of the Department, in discussion with the Head of Department
Maintain and implement school and department policies and adhere to protocols outlined in the departmental handbook
Engage and motivate students of all abilities to strive for the highest performance and fulfil their potential
Attend departmental meetings
Use tracking and monitoring to advance student learning
Contribute to the MFL department development plan and promote the learning priorities of the schoolʼs Vision, Mission and Values document
Promote the wider aspirations and values of the school, the MFL department and the IB Learner Profile
Organise and take part in co-curricular activities (club, trips etc.) run by the French department
Pastoral
Demonstrate professional curiosity in relation to each studentʼs wellbeing and welfare, and foster the personal and social developments of each student in their care
Actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community
Create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the schoolʼs pastoral policies
Be familiar with all the schoolʼs policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times
Promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst pupils
Be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children
Professional
Promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress, behaviour and commitment
Ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner
Attend Parentsʼ Evenings, Assemblies and other school events during term time as the Principal may from time to time require
Be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school
Contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and publications in support of your work
Contribute to the schoolʼs Self Evaluation and Development Plan
Foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this
Carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or Head of School
Personal Skills
The successful candidate will be:
An ambassador of St Georgeʼs at all times
A role model in relation to the schoolʼs core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and Excellence
Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice
Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community
Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment
Proactive in all aspects of school life
Able to work both independently and collaboratively
Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum
Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills
Reliable and respectful
Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the schoolʼs induction and professional review processes
Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St Georgeʼs
A talented communicator
A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes.
Formal Qualifications / Experience
A good UK Honours Degree (or equivalent)
A certified teaching qualification (i.e. Qualified Teacher Status)
A distinguished record of teaching
A strong record of professional development.
How to Apply
Reference Number - 250206
Application Deadline - Friday, 14 March 2025, 4.00pm CEST
Start Date - September 2025 Full-time
Availability (full-time/part-time) Contract - One year (Maternity Cover)
We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged. Please complete an online application form via www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.
Supporting Statement
The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.
Additional Application Guidance
The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.
School Policies
Applicants to St Georgeʼs should be familiar with the schoolʼs Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Conditional Offer of Appointment
Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:
Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status
A safeguarding check
Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)
Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)
Social media screening
Non-EU applicants will be required to produce their university transcript with courses taken and final grade of their first Degree.
Remuneration - Package details will be available to shortlisted candidates upon request.
Equal Opportunities- St George's is an equal opportunities employer and is fully committed to a policy of treating all its employees and job applicants equally. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of age, race, religion, disability, marital status, gender, re-assigned gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy or other basis.
Via Cassia km16, La Storta, 00123 Roma RM, Italia
