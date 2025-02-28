St Geroges is seeking Teacher of French (Maternity Cover)

St Georgeʼs British International School is seeking an experienced Teacher of French to work in the Senior School as a maternity cover starting in September 2025. The ability to teach French at KS3, IGCSE and IB Standard and Higher levels is essential; the ability to teach another language at KS3 and KS4 is desirable.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and Learning

Inspire and enthuse students, colleagues and parents

Demonstrate advanced and comprehensive subject knowledge up to and including IB Diploma Higher level

Demonstrate an awareness and interest in current affairs in the French-speaking world and Francophone culture in general

Plan and deliver lessons to all Key Stages, as required by the Head of French and Head of MFL

Keep abreast of new curriculum thinking, teaching methods and examination syllabuses and implement the National Curriculum, IGCSE and IB syllabuses as appropriate and according to the policies of the Department, in discussion with the Head of Department

Maintain and implement school and department policies and adhere to protocols outlined in the departmental handbook

Engage and motivate students of all abilities to strive for the highest performance and fulfil their potential

Attend departmental meetings

Use tracking and monitoring to advance student learning

Contribute to the MFL department development plan and promote the learning priorities of the schoolʼs Vision, Mission and Values document

Promote the wider aspirations and values of the school, the MFL department and the IB Learner Profile

Organise and take part in co-curricular activities (club, trips etc.) run by the French department Pastoral

Demonstrate professional curiosity in relation to each studentʼs wellbeing and welfare, and foster the personal and social developments of each student in their care

Actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

Create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the schoolʼs pastoral policies

Be familiar with all the schoolʼs policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

Promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst pupils

Be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children Professional

Promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress, behaviour and commitment

Ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner

Attend Parentsʼ Evenings, Assemblies and other school events during term time as the Principal may from time to time require

Be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

Contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and publications in support of your work

Contribute to the schoolʼs Self Evaluation and Development Plan

Foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this

Carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or Head of School Personal Skills The successful candidate will be:

An ambassador of St Georgeʼs at all times

A role model in relation to the schoolʼs core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and Excellence

Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Proactive in all aspects of school life

Able to work both independently and collaboratively

Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the schoolʼs induction and professional review processes

Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St Georgeʼs

A talented communicator

A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes. Formal Qualifications / Experience

A good UK Honours Degree (or equivalent)

A certified teaching qualification (i.e. Qualified Teacher Status)

A distinguished record of teaching

A strong record of professional development.

How to Apply

Reference Number - 250206

Application Deadline - Friday, 14 March 2025, 4.00pm CEST

Start Date - September 2025 Full-time

Availability (full-time/part-time) Contract - One year (Maternity Cover)

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged. Please complete an online application form via www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Supporting Statement

The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.

Additional Application Guidance

The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.

School Policies

Applicants to St Georgeʼs should be familiar with the schoolʼs Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following: