14 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 03 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Esl Teacher
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

Esl Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for an Esl Teacher to work in Ostia. Afternoon courses ranging from young learners to adults.Please send cv to

gabrysem@gmail.com

General Info

Price info 25€
Address Via degli Aldobrandini, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
Email address gabrysem@gmail.com

View on Map

Esl Teacher

Via degli Aldobrandini, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy

RCC - 724x450
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs School is seeking Admissions Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

House-Manager(Butler) and Housekeeper

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

English mothertongue teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Experienced IGCSE Maths teachers required for school courses

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Geroges is seeking Teacher of French (Maternity Cover)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs School is seeking Cover Teacher(s)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Learning Support Teacher (Primary) – Ambrit International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Acorn International School Seeks Middle School History/Geography Teacher for Immediate Part Time Start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -