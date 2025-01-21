Wonderful Flat in Aventino

AVENTINO and precisely in Piazza Albania, we offer the sale of a prestigious two-room apartment located on the first floor with elevator, internal and private view, completely RENOVATED. The property consists of: entrance hall, living room with furnished kitchenette, double bedroom, bathroom, large closet and TERRACE. The home automation present inside the house, its advanced technology (air conditioning and underfloor heating, internal display for managing lights, climate etc.) make the house modern and efficient but still inserted in a historical and ancient context. The house is located inside the condominium called DOMUS AVENTINO with 24-hour doorman, fitness room, meeting room, thus offering the possibility of living in a brand new residential complex but still in a very central area of ​​the city and of historical importance where recent excavations have brought to light the mosaics of the imperial age. The "Scatola Archeologica" is the result of this discovery, an immersive experience in history that matches the prestige and innovative technologies of the Domus Aventino residences. ENERGY CLASS A4 with very high performance.

