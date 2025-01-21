9.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 21 January 2025
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Wonderful Flat in Aventino
Classifieds Property for sale in town

Wonderful Flat in Aventino

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AVENTINO and precisely in Piazza Albania, we offer the sale of a prestigious two-room apartment located on the first floor with elevator, internal and private view, completely RENOVATED. The property consists of: entrance hall, living room with furnished kitchenette, double bedroom, bathroom, large closet and TERRACE. The home automation present inside the house, its advanced technology (air conditioning and underfloor heating, internal display for managing lights, climate etc.) make the house modern and efficient but still inserted in a historical and ancient context. The house is located inside the condominium called DOMUS AVENTINO with 24-hour doorman, fitness room, meeting room, thus offering the possibility of living in a brand new residential complex but still in a very central area of ​​the city and of historical importance where recent excavations have brought to light the mosaics of the imperial age. The "Scatola Archeologica" is the result of this discovery, an immersive experience in history that matches the prestige and innovative technologies of the Domus Aventino residences. ENERGY CLASS A4 with very high performance.

https://casavo.com/it/case-in-vendita/annunci/7a296f26-3083-4e5e-99b6-51a66ba521fe/

General Info

Price info EURO 495000
Address P.za Albania, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Wonderful Flat in Aventino

P.za Albania, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Youtube Video

6 Nations 2025
Ambrit 2025
Ambrit 2025
Ambrit 2025
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Property for sale in town

Classic and elegant apartment for sale near Piazzale Flaminio

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

1-bedroom flat with huge terrace Aventino - Great Investment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport Household sales Property for sale in town

2011 SKODA (VW) YETI ADVENTURE 4X4 2.0 TDI - DIPLOMATIC PLATES

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden in Cassia area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Renovated apartment for sale in Via dei Pioppi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -