Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse for rent

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

In the city center, a few steps from Termini Station, the Policlinico, La Sapienza University and the main Ministries we propose the rental of a three-room penthouse apartment of about 150 square meters with outdoor exposure and three terraces.

The building of the Umbertine era is equipped with an elevator with air conditioning.

The real estate unit located on the fifth floor is in excellent condition of maintenance and internally is distributed as follows: entrance hall, kitchen, two bedrooms, living room, bathroom and confortable storage room.

The property is embellished with large with external exposure on the terraces that provide a distinct brightness.

Given the location and the state of maintenance it is ideal for a family, students or a professional.

General Info

Price info €2600
Address Via Vittorio Bachelet, 12, Roma, RM, Italia
Email address info@dallavedova.com
View on Map

Penthouse for rent

Via Vittorio Bachelet, 12, Roma, RM, Italia

Marymount - International School Rome

