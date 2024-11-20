18.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 20 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Apartments for rent in Rome

Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent, located on the third floor of a building without an elevator, near Via Monserrato. The apartment is quiet, elegant, and comfortable, perfect for a couple.

Available starting February, with a one-year lease exclusively for tenants with references.

Monthly rent: €2,200, excluding utilities.

Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 1
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 2
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 3
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 4
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 5
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 6
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 7
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 8
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 9
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent - image 10
