Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent, located on the third floor of a building without an elevator, near Via Monserrato. The apartment is quiet, elegant, and comfortable, perfect for a couple.
Available starting February, with a one-year lease exclusively for tenants with references.
Monthly rent: €2,200, excluding utilities.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent
Acorn International School Seeks Year 1 teacher for immediate start