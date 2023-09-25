Welcoming Agent

D’Arcadia Property Management is seeking a Welcome Agent responsible for providing excellent customer service to our guests during their stay.
Requirements:
Excellent knowledge of English language (knowledge of other languages is a plus)
Own a scooter and possess a valid driver's license
Customer service-oriented attitude and exceptional communication skills
Flexible working hours to be arranged
Ability to quickly and efficiently solve problems
Passion for hospitality and attention to detail
Residency in Rome or nearby
Benefits:
Full-time contract with competitive salary
Opportunities for professional growth in property management
Young, stimulating, and dynamic work environment
If you believe you have the right attitude and skills to welcome guests and provide them with an unforgettable stay in Rome, please send us your resume and a brief cover letter at jobs.darcadia.property.management@gmail.com highlighting your qualifications and motivations for this opportunity. Join us and contribute to the success of D'Arcadia Property Management as part of a team dedicated to high-quality hospitality!
