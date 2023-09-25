25.4 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Welcoming Agent

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

D’Arcadia Property Management is seeking a Welcome Agent responsible for providing excellent customer service to our guests during their stay.

Requirements:

Excellent knowledge of English language (knowledge of other languages is a plus)

Own a scooter and possess a valid driver's license

Customer service-oriented attitude and exceptional communication skills

Flexible working hours to be arranged

Ability to quickly and efficiently solve problems

Passion for hospitality and attention to detail

Residency in Rome or nearby

Benefits:

Full-time contract with competitive salary

Opportunities for professional growth in property management

Young, stimulating, and dynamic work environment

If you believe you have the right attitude and skills to welcome guests and provide them with an unforgettable stay in Rome, please send us your resume and a brief cover letter at jobs.darcadia.property.management@gmail.com highlighting your qualifications and motivations for this opportunity. Join us and contribute to the success of D'Arcadia Property Management as part of a team dedicated to high-quality hospitality!

General Info

Email address jobs.darcadia.property.management@gmail.com
