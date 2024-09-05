28.6 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted Lessons

Effective Maths, Physics and Science lessons in English

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Experienced classroom teacher for Middle Years Science and any level Maths and Physics including University admissions and courses. Specific experience in teaching Cambridge Science, IGCSE, IB, PAT, A-level. Helpful, kind, enthusiastic and academic. Central Rome, Castelli area and online.

