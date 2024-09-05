Effective Maths, Physics and Science lessons in English

Experienced classroom teacher for Middle Years Science and any level Maths and Physics including University admissions and courses. Specific experience in teaching Cambridge Science, IGCSE, IB, PAT, A-level. Helpful, kind, enthusiastic and academic. Central Rome, Castelli area and online.
