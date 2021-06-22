Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

My name is Peter, I am Italian of Polish origin, I lived and worked many years in UK, France and Spain. Actually I speak fluent English, French, Russian and very good Spanish. Long experience as tour leader, translator, real estate clerc, international impex &market research etc. Now back in Rome, I look for interesting work in tourisme, real estate, international business or other compatible positions (no mlm).

Available immediately, ready to travel / relocate, driver licence B.

General Info

Price info TBD

