Marymount International School is seeking
Marymount International School is seeking a part time Dance/Creative Movement teacher for the Early Childhood Centre. The start date is late August 2021.
Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Marymount International School is seeking
Marymount International School is seeking a part time Dance/Creative Movement teacher for the Early Childhood Centre. The start date is late August 2021. Qualified native English...
An international faith-based organisation seeks to appoint a Grants and Programmes Officer to assist with the management and reporting on international grants received by the organ...
Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
PIAZZA DI SPAGNA - Via del Babbuino - RARE OCCASION - PENTHOUSE!! We have the most delightful and characteristic penthouse now available between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Pop...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...