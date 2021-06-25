Marymount International School is seeking

Marymount International School is seeking a part time Dance/Creative Movement teacher for the Early Childhood Centre. The start date is late August 2021.

Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.  
