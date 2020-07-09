Babysitter

Hello! I'm Alex, an Italian 25 year old literature student, currently looking for a summer baby sitting job. I'm experienced with children aged 2-13. I was born and raised in Rome, however part of my family is English and I've attended seven years of English school, which overall makes me a fluent English speaker. I don't have a car but I am quite familiar with Roman public transport.

I'd be interested to know more about your needs and requirements: do get back to me at this email address or at my phone number : +39 3487459613.

General Info

Email address leagiannaxendrej@gmail.com
