Only for lovers of highest quality uncontaminated countryside living in Sarteano (Siena) 170 km North of Rome.

Portion of a restored 17th century ex-convent set in private park of about 7000 sqm. Just outside the medieval town of Sarteano, Siena, Tuscany. 6 km from the A1 motorway. Extraordinary 350° panorama from altitude of 2000 feet.

Ground floor of entrance and kitchen-living room .First floor of large living room and large bathroom. Super panoramic large bedroom and small bathroom on second floor and large wardrobe / ironing room. Annexes are office and large ex-stable of 40 sq metres. Wood beams and terracotta bricks. Independent air heating with heat pump. Request 160.000,00 euro negotiable. (Energy Class: G and I.P.E .:> 300 KWh / m2 / year. Ref TT8

Price info 196.000,00 euro
Address Via Boccalaciana 2/A, Sarteano (Siena)
Email address edgardopg@gmail.com
Via Boccalaciana 2/A, Sarteano (Siena)
