141sqm house with 350sqm garden near the beaches of Rome

A delightful portion of a house near the beaches of Rome, in a quiet area close to services, only 3 km from beaches of Rome with 2 indipendent units: 100 sqm single floor with living room, fireplace, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath-rooms / 41sqm unit, open space, kitchen, bath-room; garden 350 sqm with fantastic palms, fruit trees, plants, barbecue,wood-oven); little garden at the entrance. Private parking space.

Whatsup: +393334441282

General Info

Price info 359000
Address Via Giovanni Legrenzi, 31, 00124 Roma RM, Italy
Email address casa@infernetto28.it
