Villa close to the sea with garden and pond

The house is located in Campo di Carne, Municipality of Aprilia (Latina) a few kilometers from the sea of Anzio, 50 km from Rome and about a 5-minute walk from Campo di Carne train station. By train it takes 35 minutes to and from Rome Termini station.

The house is in good condition, has a floor area of 230 square meters, a 2000 square meters garden, (entirely buildable and directly operated) full of beautiful trees and a pond.

The ground floor consists of a porch, a large living room with fireplace, kitchen, pantry, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The first floor consists of a bedroom and a closet with a terrace; on the second floor there is the attic with bedroom and bathroom.

Ideal for those seeking tranquility just a few kilometers from the sea and at the same time needing to travel easily by train to reach Rome. Ideal for families or even just for those who have the goal of carrying out a project and / or investing.

General Info

Price info 190000
Address Via Beniamino Gigli, 17, 04011 Campo di Carne LT, Italia
Image Gallery
Villa close to the sea with garden and pond

Via Beniamino Gigli, 17, 04011 Campo di Carne LT, Italia

