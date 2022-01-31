Rome International School is seeking

Rome International School has an immediate vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced:

EARLY YEARS CLASS TEACHER (FULL TIME)

This position will suit flexible, enthusiastic, international and well-qualified candidates who educate students to become inquisitive, enterprising and independent learners. The school is well resourced; we invest in people.

Core responsibilities will be to teach designated classes and to undertake associated pastoral duties as well as other general responsibilities in the school as agreed with the Headteacher.  Ideal candidates will have strong communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively in the English language. 

Rome International School is an IB World School, the only international school in Rome authorised to offer the IB Primary Years Programme and the IB Diploma Programme. The school is located in a purpose-built campus in Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, near Via della Camilluccia. The campus is set amongst three and half hectares and the campus has been purpose built to meet every teaching and learning requirement. 

Applications should include: a personal statement, full CV, recent photograph and contact information of two referees, including one from your current employer. 

Please note that due to difficulties in obtaining residence visas and employment documents, we can consider applications only from citizens of the European Community or those who have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.

Please address your email application to: 

Graham Thompson - Headteacher

email:   g.thompson@romeinternationalschool.it  

please cc: humanresources@romeinternationalschool.it

website:  www.romeinternationalschool.it

