St George’s British International School seeks Caregiver

Caregiver

St George’s British International School is seeking an enthusiastic Caregiver to join our hightly motivated and experienced support team on a full-time, fixed-term full time basis to June 2022.

The role will involve helping to support the learning and progress of a nine year old boy who has language and learning needs.The Caregiver will be based at our City Centre campus in the Aurelia area of the city, reporting to the Director of Student Support Services.

Key Responsibilities

Pastoral

To show an active interest in the personal circumstances of the children under your care, and to foster their personal and social development

To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all the school polices on pastoral care

To be familiar with all of the school’s policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

To promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst all pupils at all times

To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children

Professional

To ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner

To be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

To carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or AEN leadership team

Essential requirements

A good standard of education (to degree level)

A good standard of spoken and written English

A proven ability to work with children

A generous, patient and sociable outlook

A high standard of personal professionalism and a proven ability to work in a team

A willingness to undertake ongoing training

Experience of working in a school context (desirable)

Personal Skills

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

How to Apply

Closing date for applications Friday 11 February 2022

Start date As soon as possible

Job reference number CCCGFX0122

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.

Please note that, selection may be by a face-to-face or Skype interview. Shorlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent employer). Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.