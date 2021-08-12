Sea View Villa

Villa Sea view terraces, garden.

Lavinio(Anzio)

living room; 5beds; 6bath; 2kitchen; hobby room; fireplace; mini apartment for guests; barbeque.

450sqm, parking; € 700.000

+393274124331

General Info

Price info € 700.000
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75363
Previous article Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Next article English Teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Beautiful apartment near the beach
Property for sale out of town

Beautiful apartment near the beach

Only for lovers of highest quality uncontaminated countryside living in Sarteano (Siena) 170 km North of Rome.
Property for sale out of town

Only for lovers of highest quality uncontaminated countryside living in Sarteano (Siena) 170 km North of Rome.

Zagarolo - Charming bi-level villa for sale
Property for sale out of town

Zagarolo - Charming bi-level villa for sale

Charming and cosy wooden cottage for sale
Property for sale out of town

Charming and cosy wooden cottage for sale

Furnished Apartment for Sale in Morlupo
Property for sale out of town

Furnished Apartment for Sale in Morlupo

TO SELL STUDIO FLAT ANCIENT SPERLONGA
Property for sale out of town

TO SELL STUDIO FLAT ANCIENT SPERLONGA

Orvieto - Umbria, country house at 1 hour to Rome
Property for sale out of town

Orvieto - Umbria, country house at 1 hour to Rome

Apartment for sale in Morlupo, near Rome
Property for sale out of town

Apartment for sale in Morlupo, near Rome

Very nice townhome in Fregene for sale
Property for sale out of town

Very nice townhome in Fregene for sale

Casa Sirena
Property for sale out of town

Casa Sirena

For Sale In the Historical Center of Trevignano Romano
Property for sale out of town

For Sale In the Historical Center of Trevignano Romano

Exclusive apartment for sale in the mediaeval castle of Filacciano - 30 min from Rome
Property for sale out of town

Exclusive apartment for sale in the mediaeval castle of Filacciano - 30 min from Rome

Villa for sale in Lazio Belmonte in Sabina - Rieti
Property for sale out of town

Villa for sale in Lazio Belmonte in Sabina - Rieti

CAPRANICA, MEDIEVAL VILLAGE BETWEEN ROMA AND TUSCANY
Property for sale out of town

CAPRANICA, MEDIEVAL VILLAGE BETWEEN ROMA AND TUSCANY