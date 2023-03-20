12.4 C
Classifieds Property for sale out of town

Your Country House In Umbria

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Superb, unique, and of rare beauty, country house immersed in the hills and valleys on the slopes of the Martani mountains, distant from the town of Massa Martana 3.5km in a location called "Castel Rinaldi" the land is 400mt above sea level.

Stone house of 300 square metres with ceilings made of chestnut wood beams and roof tiles.

The house consists of 5 bedrooms, three of which are doubles, and two with single beds.

The first one is on the ground floor with the first adjoining bathroom, and on the opposite side of the mentioned bedroom, there is a service room used as a washroom, there is a boiler for heating and hot water, refridgerators, washing machine and drums for oil and wine. The other 4 bedrooms are on the upper floor with two more bathrooms, one of which is en suite to one of the double bedrooms, plus a corridor and hallways.

On the ground floor there is a large living room with dining room and fireplace, flanked by a kitchen with dining table and second fireplace.

Outside the house there is a pavement that runs around it and two outdoor patios with tables that can be used for dining.

The total area of land belonging to the house is 3.5 ha. with 350 olive trees producing organic extra virgin olive oil. This year's production was 300 kg of oil.

There is also another building originally used as a garage, but which can be used as guest quarters or a room for servants.

A building for storing agricultural tools completes the property.

General Info

Price info The asking price for the sale of this property is € 670,000.00.
Address Castel Rinaldi, Massa Martana PG, Italia
Email address maxal54@gmail.com
Image Gallery
Your Country House In Umbria - image 1
Your Country House In Umbria - image 2
Your Country House In Umbria - image 3
Your Country House In Umbria - image 4
Your Country House In Umbria - image 5
Your Country House In Umbria - image 6
Your Country House In Umbria - image 7
Your Country House In Umbria - image 8
Your Country House In Umbria - image 9
View on Map

Your Country House In Umbria

Castel Rinaldi, Massa Martana PG, Italia

