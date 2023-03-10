AUR is seeking Admissions Operations Coordinator

Admissions Operations Coordinator

The Admissions Operations Coordinator at The American University of Rome assists with all aspects of admissions including inquiry management, application processing and preparation for review and notification. The position has responsibility for scheduling and record keeping. The position reports, and provides administrative support, to the Director of Undergraduate Admissions & Director of Graduate Admissions. The incumbent should be a strong communicator in speaking and writing to effectively engage in daily interaction with prospective applicants and their families, admitted students, faculty, guidance counselors and other stakeholders.

Job Responsibilities:

Supports admissions colleagues in a wide range of activities and services to applicants and admitted students in support of converting prospects to applicants, application processing, notification, and advising admitted students and families in preparation for enrollment.

Provides information to prospective applicants and their families; manages inquiries. Answer phones, respond to email, chat with inquiries, and assist visitors on campus

Organizes mailings to prospective applicants and admitted students

Assists in processing documentation for undergraduate and graduate applicants

Assists with admissions events for prospective applicants and admitted students

Assists with the onboarding process and orientation week for incoming students

When possible, attends recruitment events locally and internationally

Maintains lists and other record keeping in support of the admission cycle underway and to document and archive completed decisions as we move from one cycle to the next.

Perform other related administrative duties as assigned or requested by the Director of Undergraduate Admissions/Director of Graduate Admissions.

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in business/management, marketing, communication, public relations, education, or a related field

Team orientation and ability to support others toward collective goals and objectives.

Excellent interpersonal, time, and project management skills with the ability to balance multiple deadlines and time-sensitive deliverables

Strong English communication and interpersonal skills. The ability to communicate effectively and persuasively; both verbally and in writing. This position engages frequently with prospective students and parents, both individually and in groups, sharing up-to-date information on AUR undergraduate and graduate majors and programs and answering questions about the admissions process.

Ability to learn quickly and to work with flexibility in a cyclical work environment based on changes in the university’s calendar and timelines

Independent judgement and ability maintain professional confidentiality

Preferred:

Customer service and/or administrative office experience, preferably with an emphasis in marketing, communications, or admissions.

Italian proficiency at a professional level

Knowledge of the US higher education system

Prior experience in admissions, and with admissions-related software (e.g., Salesforce or Slate)

How to apply:

Please send your motivation letter and CV in English to applications@aur.edu, quoting ref: HR5/2023 Admissions Operations Coordinator.

Deadlines:

Send application preferably by April. Position begins in May, 2023

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy. The position is based in Rome.

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.