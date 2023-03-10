AUR is seeking Admissions Counselor

Admissions Counselor

Reporting to the Director of Undergraduate Admissions & Director of Graduate Admissions, the Admissions Counselor contributes to all aspects of admissions, particularly converting prospects to applicants, selection, and advising newly admitted undergraduate and graduate students as they prepare to enroll at The American University of Rome.

The Admissions Counselor executes AUR’s recruitment and yield strategies to build its pool of diverse and qualified applicants and ultimately select and enroll excellent students in the university’s undergraduate and master’s degree programs.

Job Responsibilities

Prospect management (i.e., converting qualified leads into applicants; responding to inquiries)

Plans and manage activities for recruitment and yield; both in-person and virtually;

Provides individual and group advising to applicants re: the University’s application process from inquiry through selection; continuing with admitted students through their acceptance confirmation and arrival on campus;

Interviews prospective students;

Serves as panelist and speaker for prospective and admitted student events; and attends events locally, sometimes internationally, and often virtually;

Processes and completes applications; makes selection recommendations; maintains decision and other applicant data in CRM;

Pre-evaluates advance standing and transfer credits of incoming students;

Collaborates with colleagues and faculty to provide a wide range of services to students in support of recruitment, admissions, admissions counseling, and related operations;

Assists with the onboarding process and orientation week for new enrolling students;

Answers phones, responds to email, chats with inquiries, and assists visitors to campus;

Performs other related duties as assigned or requested.

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in business/management, marketing, communication, public relations, education, or a related field

Collaborative with a strong team orientation and ability to support others toward collective goals and objectives.

Excellent interpersonal, time, and project management skills with the ability to balance multiple deadlines and time-sensitive deliverables

Strong English communication and interpersonal skills. The ability to communicate effectively and persuasively, both verbally and in writing. This position engages frequently with prospective students and parents, both individually and in groups, sharing up-to-date information on AUR undergraduate and graduate majors and programs and answering questions about the admissions process.

Italian language proficiency at a professional level

Excellent time and project management skills with the ability to balance multiple deadlines and time-sensitive deliverables. Strong organizational skills and an ability to manage multiple activities concurrently. Ability to work independently and complete tasks within established time constraints.

Ability to learn quickly and work with flexibility in an environment that changes throughout the recruitment-selection-enrollment cycle.

Technical aptitude; strong Excel skills, word processing, databases, CRM, and related systems

Ability to travel and organize travel.

Preferred:

Prior admissions experience and with admissions software (e.g., Salesforce or Slate)

Strong presentation skills

Knowledge of the US higher education system

Social media experience in professional contexts

How to apply:

Please send your motivation letter and CV in English to applications@aur.edu, quoting ref: HR4/2023 Admissions Counselor.

Deadlines:

Send application preferably by April. Position begins in May, 2023.

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy. The position is based in Rome.

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.