Classifieds Jobs vacant

AUR is seeking Psychology Instructor

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Psychology Instructor 

The American University of Rome is looking for an adjunct instructor to teach the course “Introduction to Psychology” in our U.S.-accredited undergraduate program. The course involves teaching three credit hours during the period from August 2023 to December 2023. The course is scheduled to meet two times a week. Teaching is conducted in person at AUR’s Rome campus.

Required qualifications:  

  • Experience teaching psychology courses at the undergraduate/graduate level
  • Excellent knowledge of English  
  • Appropriate academic background, including a minimum of a master’s degree in psychology
Desirable qualifications  
  • Previous teaching experience with North American university programs  
  • Availability to potentially teach other psychology courses in future semesters
  • A doctoral degree in psychology
Application & Procedure
  • All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.
  • Applicants should submit a letter of application to applications@aur.edu detailing their teaching and other relevant experience and a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Please include ref: HR7/2023 Adjunct Faculty for Psychology Course and the candidate's full name in the subject field. AUR is an equal-opportunity employer.
Further details

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: April 1, 2023 
POSITION START DATE: End of August 2023

