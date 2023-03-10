AUR is seeking Psychology Instructor

Psychology Instructor

The American University of Rome is looking for an adjunct instructor to teach the course “Introduction to Psychology” in our U.S.-accredited undergraduate program. The course involves teaching three credit hours during the period from August 2023 to December 2023. The course is scheduled to meet two times a week. Teaching is conducted in person at AUR’s Rome campus.

Required qualifications:

Experience teaching psychology courses at the undergraduate/graduate level

Excellent knowledge of English

Appropriate academic background, including a minimum of a master’s degree in psychology

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

Availability to potentially teach other psychology courses in future semesters

A doctoral degree in psychology

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Applicants should submit a letter of application to applications@aur.edu detailing their teaching and other relevant experience and a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Please include ref: HR7/2023 Adjunct Faculty for Psychology Course and the candidate's full name in the subject field. AUR is an equal-opportunity employer.

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: April 1, 2023

POSITION START DATE: End of August 2023