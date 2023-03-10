AUR is seeking Event Planning Manager

Event Planning, Marketing & Management Instructor

The American University of Rome is looking for an instructor to teach the course “Event Planning, Marketing & Management” for the U.S.-accredited Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program. The course involves teaching 3 credits hours during the period from September 5 to December 14. The course is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:55 PM. Teaching is conducted in person at AUR’s Monteverde campus.



Required qualifications:

Experience teaching events marketing or management courses at the undergraduate/graduate level, and/or relevant professional events experience

Excellent knowledge of English

Appropriate academic background, including a minimum of a master’s degree in business or a related discipline

Desirable qualifications

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

Availability to potentially teach additional marketing or management courses in future semesters

Application & Procedure

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Applicants should submit a letter of application to applications@aur.edu detailing their teaching and other relevant experience and a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage.

Please include ref: HR3/2023 Adjunct Faculty for MGMK 312 and the candidate's full name in the subject field.

Further details

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: Open until filled

POSITION START DATE: September 5, 2023

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.