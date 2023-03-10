AUR is seeking Adjunct Faculty

Adjunct Faculty (All Business Disciplines)

The American University of Rome (AUR) Business program is soliciting applications for candidates to teach courses in the U.S.-accredited Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program during the 2023-24 academic year. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis for all business- and economics-related disciplines. We aim to identify a pool of candidates in all major business fields, including the following:

Accounting

Finance

Economics

Marketing

Management

Operations

Applied Statistics, Management Information Systems, and Data Analytics

Entrepreneurship

International Business

Business Ethics

AUR is a leading international business program that attracts a mix of both matriculating and study-abroad students to its programs. Courses are typically 3 credits hours and are taught in the fall (September-December) and spring (January-May) semesters. Teaching is conducted in person at AUR’s Monteverde campus, with most courses meeting for 85-minute sessions twice weekly.



Required qualifications:

Experience teaching business or economics courses at the undergraduate/graduate level, and/or relevant professional experience for national or international organizations

Excellent knowledge of English

Appropriate academic background, including a minimum of an MBA or master’s degree in business, economics, or a related discipline

Desirable qualifications

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

Availability to potentially teach on an ongoing basis (more than a single term)

Ability to connect the university and students to external resources, including internships, jobs, projects, field experiences, or other opportunities

Ability to teach across disciplines, connecting business subjects to the liberal arts or other professional domains

Ph.D. in a relevant field

Application & Procedure

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Applicants should submit a brief letter of application to applications@aur.edu detailing their teaching and other relevant experience and a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Please include ref: HR2/2023 Business Faculty and the candidate's full name in the subject field.

Further details

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: Rolling

POSITION START DATE: September 2023

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.