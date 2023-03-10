AUR is seeking Assistant Professor in the International Relations

Assistant Professor in the International Relations and Global Politics Program: Tenure-track position



The American University of Rome (AUR) invites applications for full-time tenure-track position of Assistant Professor in the International Relations and Global Politics Program, beginning August 2023. The successful candidate will have a Ph.D. in International Relations, International Political Economy, International Law, Comparative Politics, or an associated discipline.

This well-established program currently offers a BA in International Relations and Global Politics, along with minors in Peace Studies, Mediterranean Politics, Society and Culture, and Social Science. The person appointed will contribute to the further growth of the program by teaching and mentoring students, and by raising the program’s academic profile through an active program of scholarship and research.

AUR is a small, regionally accredited, internationally recognized liberal arts college offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs of the highest quality to students worldwide. It is a first-choice university for degree students seeking an international learning experience through well-established programs and as a destination for study-abroad students. AUR prepares students to live and work across cultures as skilled and knowledgeable citizens of an interconnected and rapidly changing world.

Taking the best of the American approach to interdisciplinary, student-centered learning, our international faculty and staff use Rome, Italy, and Europe as invaluable classroom and extra-curricular resources. AUR’s innovative programs promote intellectual excellence, personal growth, and an appreciation of cultural diversity in an international environment.

AUR offers not just a unique location, but also the possibility to further relations currently established by the University and the program itself with major governmental and non-governmental organizations, and the possibility to promote initiatives in partnership with major embassies, academies, and foundations based in Rome.

The successful candidate will:

Carry a course load of six courses (18 cr) per year

Advise and monitor the progress of students

Contribute to the development of program curriculum (such as field trips and internships)

Organize and promote the program and its activities (seminars, conferences and publications)

Serve the University through membership on committees and other normal faculty functions

Maintain and pursue an active research agenda

Ph.D. in International Relations, International Political Economy, International Law, Comparative Politics, or an associated discipline

Scholarly focus on one of the following: methodology in political science research; Energy and Security Studies; Area Studies (particularly Asia, Africa, and Russia); terrorism and counter-terrorism; Comparative foreign policy

Demonstrated international excellence in research

A strong commitment to teaching at the undergraduate level in a small class environment with active learning techniques

Ability to contribute courses at the introductory level, core courses in our major, and electives in the area of expertise

Possession of or ability to acquire obtain an Italian work permit

Demonstrated capability to work and teach across disciplines

Experience teaching within the American university system

Experience in fund-raising or obtaining grants

Applicants should submit a letter of application detailing their teaching and scholarly experience and a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage to applications@aur.edu.

Include “HR3/2022 Assistant Professor IR” and the candidate's full name in the subject field. The letter of application should include a reasoned statement of why the candidate wishes to be in Rome, and what kind of projects and activities they intend to promote.

First-round candidates will be interviewed remotely and will be asked for three reference letters.

Shortlisted candidates will be called to interview in Rome during the Spring 2023 semester and must submit three samples of recent work.