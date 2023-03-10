AUR is seeking Nutrition Instructor

Nutrition Instructor

The American University of Rome is looking for an instructor to teach the course “Nutrition Policies and Programs” for the U.S.-accredited Master in Food Studies: Policies for Sustainable Production and Consumption.

The course involves teaching 45 credit hours during the period from the 4th of September to the 14th of December, 2023.

The course is scheduled on Thursdays from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. Teaching is conducted in person at AUR’s Monteverde campus.

Required qualifications:

Appropriate academic background: Ph.D. in Nutrition, Nutritional Epidemiology, Global/International Health and Nutrition, Public Health, Human Ecology (Community, human, international nutrition), and other related public health fields.

Experience teaching nutrition at the graduate level and/or relevant nutrition and public health experience for national or international institutions.

Excellent knowledge of English.

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

Professional experience and research in nutrition programs and policies.

The course covers nutrition from a public health and environmental policy perspective, as debated and applied at international and national levels. The main definitions and concepts are related to macro and micronutrient requirements, human metabolism, and diet-related diseases, such as undernutrition, malnutrition, and over-nutrition. Particular emphasis will be given to food safety and food safety policies, including foodborne pathogens and surveillance, antibiotic resistance, food labeling, food additives, and allergens, chemical use in food production, genetic modification of food, and the new genome editing techniques applied to agriculture. The course analyzes critically current nutrition problems and challenges and reviews the regulatory frameworks and policy options towards healthy, balanced, and environmentally sustainable diets.

Course Learning Objectives

By the end of the course, students will be able to:

Discuss and question different definitions, theories, and practices regarding human nutrition through in-depth knowledge of a balanced diet, optimum nutritional requirements (macronutrients and micronutrients), and nutrient metabolism. Explain and compare different international diets and nutritional pyramids, as well as analyze current issues related to the development of sustainable diets, including the role of genome editing techniques in food. Indicate and conduct an in-depth analysis of public health issues and policies related to over-nutrition, malnutrition, and under-nutrition, specific diet-related chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Describe major processes and players involved in U.S. and European food policy development, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. Discuss and critically analyze food safety concerns and policies as applied in US and in the EU.

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Applicants should submit a letter of application to applications@aur.edu detailing their teaching and other relevant experience, as well as a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage.

Please include ref: HR1/2023 Adjunct Faculty for Nutrition course and the candidate's full name in the subject field.

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: April 15th, 2023

POSITION START DATE: September, 2023

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.