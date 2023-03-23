Housing Needed for 10 U.S. Students for June 2023

Looking for housing for 10 U.S. students studying art history in June 2023. Ideal locations are in/around the Centro Storico, Trastevere, Prati; near metro/public transportation. Housing should have equipped kitchens and washing machine. Shared bedrooms/bathrooms ok.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
WonderWhereToStay is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service
JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager
JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator