Accommodation wanted

Housing Needed for 10 U.S. Students for June 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for housing for 10 U.S. students studying art history in June 2023. Ideal locations are in/around the Centro Storico, Trastevere, Prati; near metro/public transportation. Housing should have equipped kitchens and washing machine. Shared bedrooms/bathrooms ok.

