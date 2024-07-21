Rent a Room in Testaccio starting from september 2024

Hello everyone,
I am looking for a room (with desk and wardrobe) in a shared appartment (only one person max), possibly with a balcony, starting from September 2024.
Long term.
Areas (in this order) : Testaccio, Trastevere, Monteverde, Prati, San Lorenzo, Tiburtina.
I'm an entrepreneur, so I (also) work from home.
My maximum budget : 550 euros including expenses.
I have a cat and I take it with me. It would be brilliant to meet an owner who accepts my cat.
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
SUPER BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 9TH FLOOR WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
Elegant 3-bedroom flat in Parioli
Looking for apartments for expats!!
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?