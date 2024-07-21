Rent a Room in Testaccio starting from september 2024

Hello everyone,

I am looking for a room (with desk and wardrobe) in a shared appartment (only one person max), possibly with a balcony, starting from September 2024.

Long term.

Areas (in this order) : Testaccio, Trastevere, Monteverde, Prati, San Lorenzo, Tiburtina.

I'm an entrepreneur, so I (also) work from home.

My maximum budget : 550 euros including expenses.

I have a cat and I take it with me. It would be brilliant to meet an owner who accepts my cat.