  3. Rent a Room in Testaccio starting from september 2024
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Rent a Room in Testaccio starting from september 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello everyone,

I am looking for a room (with desk and wardrobe) in a shared appartment (only one person max), possibly with a balcony, starting from September 2024.

Long term.

Areas (in this order) : Testaccio, Trastevere, Monteverde, Prati, San Lorenzo, Tiburtina.

I'm an entrepreneur, so I (also) work from home.

My maximum budget : 550 euros including expenses.

I have a cat and I take it with me. It would be brilliant to meet an owner who accepts my cat.

General Info

Price info 550 euros max
Email address sabvan3000@hotmail.com
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

