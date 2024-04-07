24.2 C
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

American Student Looking for Room 4/28-7/26 // Studentessa americana cerca camera 28/4-26/7

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello,

I am looking for a room or apartment to stay in during my 3 month internship at FAO this spring/summer. I would like to start renting on April 28 and finish on July 26. I am clean, responsible and friendly, and would also be happy to provide pet sitting or babysitting services to offset the rent. My budget is 600-800 euros per month.

Please contact me at abyankee23@gmail.com with any leads.

Thank you,

Anna

---

Salve,

Sto cercando una stanza o un appartamento in cui alloggiare durante il mio stage alla FAO per tre mesi questa primavera/estate. Vorrei iniziare ad affittare il 28 aprile e finire il 26 luglio. Sono pulita, responsabile e amichevole, e sarei anche felice di fornire servizi di pet sitting o babysitting per compensare l'affitto. Il mio budget è 600-800 euro al mese.

Per favore contattatemi all'indirizzo abyankee23@gmail.com con qualsiasi informazione.

Grazie,

Anna

General Info

Price info 450-800 euros/month
Email address abyankee23@gmail.com
