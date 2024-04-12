23.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 12 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Poetry

Sinai mount

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

They sell Jesus Christ's heart and its blood.

We found wolves licking under the moon.

He scared in front of the market between riches and peregrine.

And the Passion went story.   

sernicolim@gmail.com

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
