15 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 03 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Looking for a house to share - with a cat!
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Looking for a house to share - with a cat!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello there,

I'm Martina, I'm an italian professional and student.

I lived abroad for a few years and I would love to give an international twist to my life here in Italy!

I currently live in Castelli Romani, but I'm planning to relocate in town, both to find relief from a tricky commute and to delve into city life a bit more.

My idea is to find something clean and bright, but nothing too fancy/expensive, possibily with an outside area. Please consider I own a cat and she would be joining, too.

Get in touch if you have similar requests and would like to join forces.

Hope this works, speak soon,

Martina

Ambrit 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Accommodation wanted

Housing Needed for 10 U.S. Students for June 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

American Student Looking for Room 4/28-7/26 // Studentessa americana cerca camera 28/4-26/7

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for apt for a month from 16 April (LUISS)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Room Wanted!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Small apartment wanted in North of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Professor seeking furnished apartment for month

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -