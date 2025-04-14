18.3 C
  3. PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden

Unique house on Alicudi, smallest of the Aeolian Islands. Overhanging the sea with exceptional views. No roads, no cars, a real getaway island. For information:

gasparebottari@gmail.com

Price info 595,000
Address Alicudi, Italy
Email address gasparebottari@gmail.com
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 1
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 2
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 3
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 4
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 5
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 6
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 7
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 8
PRIVATE SALE: Authentic Aeolian house with garden - image 9
Alicudi, Italy

